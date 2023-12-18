ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — St. George Police are actively searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Monday afternoon, according to a release from the department.

Police said the suspect was last seen in the area of Sherman Rd. in Bloomington Hills. A citizen alert regarding the incident was reportedly sent out.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a ski mask, black hoodie, and blue jeans.

“Suspect may be armed so use extreme caution,” St. George Police said in the release. “Please secure your windows and doors to your home. Dial 911 if you see this male. We are not looking for volunteers.”

“DO NOT GO TO THE AREA,” police said. “STAY AWAY UNTIL THIS INCIDENT HAS BEEN RESOLVED.”