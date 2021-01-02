Southern Utah Police search for suspect involved in string of vehicle burglaries, Saturday

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – An investigation is underway following a string of catalytic converter thefts near Southern Utah University.

On December 29, Southern Utah University Police department reached out to the public asking individuals to stay vigilant after discovering multiple catalytic converter thefts occurring within the same area.

“Over the past couple months there have been five catalytic converter thefts reported. It is highly likely that more thefts have occurred but have not yet been reported,” the department shares.

Upon further investigation, detectives noticed the suspect typically goes for vehicles that are either Honda Accords or a Toyota Prius.

“The suspect vehicle is a blue vehicle – possibly a 2018-2019 Toyota Camry,” officials add.

The Southern Utah University Police Department is asking the public to call 435-586-7793 for any tips or additional information regarding these thefts.