Southern Utah man charged with 5 counts of child pornography

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Following an extensive investigation, officers have detained a man on five counts of child pornography, according to a probable cause statement.

On July 9, 2020, the St. George Police Department was notified of a man out of their jurisdiction engaging in child pornography over the mobile messaging app Kik Messenger, police documents state.

Officers began the investigation after the Utah ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force) obtained the referral from NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children).

According to court documents, on June 1, 2020, Kik reported an unknown user uploading multiple videos of apparent child pornography.

Through GEO-lookup, NCMEC then estimated the IP address in question that was used to upload the videos and images near St. George, Utah.

After this discovery, officers with the St. George Police Department began to review the files associated with 50-year-old Bryan Huber.

Court documents say that Huber was engaging with videos of prepubescent children being sexually exploited by adult men and women.

Nearly 5 months into the investigation, officers located Huber’s physical address and issued a search warrant, according to police.

“A search warrant was drafted and approved for Bryan’s residence, which was identified as 400 E. Riverside Drive; 511 in St. George, Utah,” reads a probable cause statement. “Bryan’s TDS Telecom service was active when the child pornography was downloaded from Kik.”

On October 21, 2020, St. George Police detectives served the warrant on the residence and seized multiple electronic devices, which included two personal cell phones belonging to Huber, documents state.

“Bryan was interviewed during the search of his residence, and denied downloading child pornography or being associated with the suspected Kik account,” officers share. “An electronic analysis was conducted on the seized electronic devices during the search of Bryan’s residence. During the review of the electronic analysis of Bryan’s cell phones, detectives found evidence connecting Bryan to the suspected Kik account.”

A screenshot of Bryan’s Kik profile page was located during this review, as a photograph of Bryan Huber accompanied the suspected Kik profile, officials say.

As St. George Police Department were arresting Huber, a small container with suspected Methamphetamine was located in Bryan’s left front pocket. He was also in possession of a small scale in another pocket, court documents inform.

Police say Huber was booked into custody for 5 counts of child pornography and 1 count of possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia.