South Jordan man whose home was full of explosive material now facing new charges

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A South Jordan man whose home was full of explosives that prompted a large scale evacuation of nearby homes is now facing new felony charges.

On Tuesday, Salt Lake District Attorney added two counts of third-degree felony criminal mischief and three misdemeanor discharge of a firearm to 42-year-old Ryan Lynn McManigal’s long list of charges.

The new charges stem from the evening of July 19 when one of McManigal’s neighbors heard gunshots and when he went to his window he could see McManigal walking through his own backyard carrying an assault rifle.

On McManigal’s Facebook page, detectives said McManigal made the statement “I’m doing OK. I feel better after shooting out a light last night,” documents state. Detectives found a light near McManigal’s home that had been shot three times, causing $1500 worth of damage.

On July 20, a 17-year-old was visiting in the area and discovered someone had scratched the words “do not park on the street” on her trunk. It was later noticed on McManigal’s Facebook page that he had written “Oh and a different stranger started parking there every night until I sent them a message,” charging documents state.

According to Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department, McManigal was part of a five-day operation and around 11 p.m. on July 23, police served a search warrant on his home in an attempt to take any weapons due to an active protective order and being restricted from being in possession of any.

When SWAT arrived, McManigal started firing at the officers but after some tense moments, he was eventually taken into custody. When law enforcement entered the man’s home, they discovered 20 pounds of explosive material they were unable to safely remove and ordered the evacuation of 600 homes and 30 businesses to be evacuated.

After two planned detonations at the suspect’s home eliminated safety concerns, the evacuations were lifted.

McManigal was charged on July 29 with felony aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief along with misdemeanor possession of a deadly assault weapon and violation of a protective order.

A background check for McManigal shows a long history of issues. He has six convictions of disorderly conduct since 2002, most recently two misdemeanor convictions of disorderly conduct 2019 and 2020. He is currently on probation.