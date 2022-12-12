SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.

Authorities say the investigation started just after 9 a.m. when an SLCPD officer noticed a truck driving into oncoming traffic near 1700 South and 900 West. As the officer was about to alert dispatch about the reckless driving, the truck lost control, drove off the road, and crashed into three parked cars.

The two individuals inside the truck reportedly left the truck after it crashed, and fled the scene. According to SLCPD, responding officers surrounded the area and requested the assistance of a department drone to canvas the area.

(Image courtesy of SLCPD)

(Image courtesy of SLCPD)

Officers were able to locate the passenger of the truck, who has been identified as Kalie Valentine, 24. Valentine was taken into custody and will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Failure to Stop at the Command of a Police Officer as well as reported warrants.

Police say they are still searching for the driver but know his identity. His identity has not been made public, pending investigation.

Through a preliminary investigation, police discovered the truck was reported as stolen out of Magna on Nov. 29.

SLCPD says one officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries while chasing after the driver.

Charges are only allegations. All arrested persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

ORIGINAL STORY

