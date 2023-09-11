SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have arrested eight people following a months-long investigation into shootings throughout the city and Salt Lake Valley, according to a press release.

SLCPD’s Gang Unit recently executed multiple search warrants, arresting eight people and recovering a significant amount of evidence.

Among those arrested were Lucas Madrill, 19; Riley McNeil, 19; Omar Alejandro Fuentes-Soriano, 18; Jinedi Suber, 18; Denzel Sencion Hurberg, 19; Zinedine Tovar, 20; and Alex Yescas, 19. A 16-year-old male was also arrested, though his identity is not being released.

Police said this gang is connected to around 15 shootings that occurred in Salt Lake City and several more throughout the valley. The investigation uncovered a “large-scale, illegal THC distribution syndicate,” the release states.

McNeil, Hurberg, and Fuentes-Soriano are reportedly accused of buying large amounts of THC cartridges from their alleged supplier, Madrill, and then distributing those cartridges to customers. “Tovar and Yescas are both connected to the alleged trafficking. Additional charges could be filed,” the release states.

Police said that in total, they seized more than $350,000 worth of THC cartridges, eight handguns, $30,000 in cash, among other evidence. Additional arrests could come as more investigative work is conducted.

Here are the current individual charges, according to SLCPD:

Madrill is charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault.

McNeil is charged with purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a firearm by a restricted person and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Fuentes-Soriano is charged with purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a firearm by a restricted person, distributing, offering, or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana/spice).

Suber is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana/spice).

Hurberg is charged with distributing, offering, or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a firearm by a restricted person, and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

Tovar is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Yescas is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

“This case highlights our officers and detectives and their continued pursuit of justice,” said Chief Mike Brown. “Their work throughout this extensive and long-term investigation exemplifies their commitment and courage. The impact of this case will certainly disrupt criminal activity and further protect our communities.”

“Today, we see the results of our detectives’ and officers’ efforts, but hidden from view, which pushed this case forward, was the countless hours of surveillance, painstaking preparation of warrants, and meticulous planning to safely arrest these eight suspects,” Chief Brown added.

SLCPD’s Gang Unit consists of highly trained officers and detectives who work collaboratively with patrol divisions and other specialty squads within the department to gather information and focus on preventing gang and gun violence through education, prevention, and enforcement.