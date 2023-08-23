SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department conducted a crime suppression operation on August 3 utilizing the department’s Pioneer, Central, and Liberty Patrol Divisions.

Police officers from the SLCPD bike squads, K-9 Squad, and members of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) worked together in the operation focused on reducing violent crime, drug trafficking, gang activity, and gathering valuable information about crime trends in the city.

The operation allowed officers to conduct high-visibility patrols while engaging with community members. Officers were still able to take on service calls throughout the day.

Throughout the day officers conducted approximately 20 traffic stops, seized a firearm, recovered a stolen SUV, and recovered drugs, including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl pills, and located a stolen e-bike valued at $5,000. Officers also arrested one person and booked them into jail.

Above: During a crime suppression operation, officers seized drugs, cash and a handgun with two loaded magazines. Below: Two Salt Lake City Police officers collect evidence, including drugs and money, following a foot pursuit. Photos courtesy SLCPD.

In addition to the suppression operation officers helped the department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) execute a court-authorized search warrant.