SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reportedly recovered a loaded handgun and two loaded magazines during a traffic stop on Saturday, May 27.

This occurred after police began an investigation after an incident in which a woman called 9-1-1 after an individual allegedly flashed a gun at her and her partner in the 400-block of North Pamela Way in Salt Lake City.

A plan was formulated by officers in response to this report, contacting the suspects and conducting a “high-hazard traffic stop” of a vehicle in the area.

Upon inspection, officers safely arrested 26-year-old Hildmar Tlasmanteco and found that he was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended ammunition magazine.

A photo of a black Glock 9mm handgun secured by officers during a traffic stop (SLCPD photo)

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department also arrested 20-year-old Alex Tlasmanteco after they found him in possession of a knife and a second loaded ammunition magazine.

While neither of the victims were physically hurt, the suspect was reported to have been swinging his gun back and forth at the two individuals.

Hildmar Tlasmanteco is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person. Alex Tlasmanteco is charged with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and one count of being a minor consuming alcohol.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit assisted patrol officers with this investigation.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.