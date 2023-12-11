SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department say they are looking into a possible hate crime after a “hate-fueled phrase” was spray painted on the walls of a downtown beauty salon during a break-in.

The break-in happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 near 300 West and 600 South. According to witnesses, a suspect broke the front glass door and caused “significant damage” to the business, including spray painting an undisclosed phrase onto the salon’s wall in black paint.

Police say the suspect did an estimated $15,000 worth of damage to the business before leaving the area with two other men.

“Officers spoke with the business owner but have not been able to determine the specific motive or identify anyone involved,” SLCPD investigators said in a press release. “Due to the hate-speech used in furtherance of the burglary and criminal mischief, this case is being investigated as a hate crime.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SLCPD did not release a description of the three suspects, saying a description is not specific enough to release. Detectives will reportedly follow up with the case in the hopes of identifying all three men involved.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary and vandalism is encouraged to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-274253.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors,” said SLCPD. “The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and detectives with our community to recognize, and condemn, hate crimes and works to prevent them from occurring in the future.”

The police department said hate crimes can be devastating and long-lasting for both the victims and the larger community. Victims or witnesses of hate crimes are encouraged to call 911 if the crime is in progress or if there is an immediate threat to the safety of yourself or others.

Victims may also file a police report and ask to speak with an officer about filing a hate crime report or to speak with an SLCPD Victim Advocate.