SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a suspect in the death of Jeremy Robert Martin, 45, who was found unresponsive Saturday night in the Glendale neighborhood.

The suspect has been identified as Vanessa Nicole Johnson, 32.

At around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, police received information about an unresponsive man, identified as Jeremy Robert Martin, on the ground near Wenco Circle and Wenco Drive.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel responded to the scene, but despite life-saving efforts, Martin died at the scene.

During the investigation, SLCPD detectives obtained video that captured the shooting.

The video reportedly shows the suspect get into a car after the shooting and flee the scene at a high rate of speed.

Detectives were able to determine that the car belonged to Johnson.

According to a release, prior to the shooting, Johnson and Martin got into an argument. Police said that “for an unknown reason,” Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Martin.

The firearm has not been recovered in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-291494. You many also submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App.

This is the third person arrested for murder in Salt Lake City this week. All three murder investigations are reportedly unrelated.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

No further information is available at this time.