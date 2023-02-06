SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6.

At 3:07 a.m., SLCPD received a call from a man, telling them a white car was following him near 800 West North Temple St.

While the car followed him, Motta, in the backseat, was allegedly threatening the victim with a gun. When police pulled the car over, they found a rifle and a handgun next to where Motta was seated.

Motta was arrested and booked in Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person

There were two others in the white car with Motta; the driver Robert Kimpsey, 35, and an unidentified passenger. The driver was booked for outstanding warrants. The passenger, however, was released.

SLCPD has released photos of the guns below:

“The patrol officers on this call need to be recognized for the phenomenal job they did on this case,” said Chief Mike Brown. “Reducing gun violence is at the forefront of our police department, and this case highlights the great police work of our officers who have a deep commitment to the safety of our community.”