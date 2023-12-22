SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fourteen people were taken into custody Thursday as part of a drug-bust operation where officers recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, a knife and several hundred dollars.

The operation was carried out over multiple days by the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division. Police focused on the Jordan River Trail near 1200 West and North Temple in an effort to reduce criminal activity and identify drug dealers in the area.

The first part of the operation took place on Monday, Dec. 18. Police said they arrested four people, all of whom face charges of possession or use of a controlled substance.

The second part of the operation took place the night of Thursday, Dec. 21, which resulted in nine people being arrested and one person released on a criminal citation.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is a priority for the Salt Lake City Police Department,” said Chief Mike Brown. “We will not allow people to jeopardize that safety by allowing drugs to be distributed in our community.”

Overall, police say they contacted 35 people along the Jordan River Trail, recovering 70 fentanyl pills, a knife, drug paraphernalia and $400.

“I want to acknowledge the work of our patrol officers and supervisors,” continued Brown. “Our patrol officers have a deep understanding of their beats, and we are proud that they are empowered to develop proactive strategies to help reduce crime and keep our communities safe.”

A full list of those taken into custody and the charges they face can be found on SLCPD’s website.