SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Charges have been filed against a South Salt Lake man who allegedly spat on a woman dressed in traditional Muslim clothing and her 7-year-old son at a Millcreek TRAX station in October.

Robert Lowell Wolcott, 61, faces two Class A misdemeanor charges of propelling a bodily substance, a Class C misdemeanor charge of intoxication, and a disorderly conduct charge, according to court documents.

Salt Lake County spokesperson Keith Chalmers said a woman dressed in traditional Muslim clothing and her son were stepping off a TRAX train at the Millcreek Station near 200 West and 3300 South when they were allegedly harassed by Wolcott. Wolcott allegedly told the mother and her son to “go back to your country,” before spitting at the mother and on the child.

Wolcott allegedly continued to make profane statements, repeating that the two should go back to their country, while he stumbled away, according to court documents.

“Hate, in any form, has no place in Salt Lake County. These alleged crimes not only do harm to the victims but also to our entire community. Hate speech is protected under our constitution. Hateful action to the criminal harm of others is not and will be prosecuted by this office,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Chalmers said the two misdemeanor charges have a “victim targeting penalty sentencing enhancement” added, as Wolcott allegedly selected the victims based on his belief that they were not from the United States.