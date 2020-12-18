SLC drug deal suspect behind bars following Thursday shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The man involved in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting, is under lock and key following an illegal drug deal, vehicle pursuit, and attempting to drive over law enforcement.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Romeo Jimmy Lopez Jr., 27, has been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of failure to stop/respond to a police officer.

On the morning of December 17, Salt Lake City officers witnessed a ‘hand-to-hand’ transaction between Lopez and another individual. Officers decided to pursue the alleged suspect and attempt a traffic stop, which then transitioned into short-lived and unsuccessful vehicle pursuit.

Several hours later, officials located Lopez in the area of 700 North and 1900 West in Salt Lake City.

Authorities then initiated a high-risk stop with lights and sirens. In retort, Lopez drove his vehicle at the officers, thus triggering an exchange of gunfire, the report adds.

Lopez then continued to drive his SUV and flee from the scene; later making contact with a FedEx vehicle.

“As [Lopez] fled from the officers… he struck a FedEx with his vehicle,” the report reads.

Officers exchanged gunfire with Lopez, hitting the suspect. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The West Valley Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.

Individuals charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.