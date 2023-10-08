SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was killed and two others hospitalized after a shooting led to a police pursuit and rollover crash in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol has been invoked following the incident.

On Oct. 8, at around 12:15 a.m., police received information about a shooting on the 900 block of South State Street. SLCPD officers responded to the scene and found a car leaving at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound on 900 South.

There was one shooting victim also at the scene, who paramedics took to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers reportedly had reason to believe that the people inside the car that left the scene were involved in the shooting and began a pursuit. Police said that upon attempts to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over.

The driver of that car crashed at 1100 East 900 South after failing to navigate a roundabout while speeding, causing the car to roll over, police said.

One person in the car died at the scene. Paramedics took the other person in the car to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers reportedly did not use any “pursuit interventions,” such as a “PIT maneuver” or “stop sticks.”

Police said that upon reviewing evidence and talking with witnesses, they learned the shooting may have happened after a large party on the 800 block of South Edison Street.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has photos or video of the events leading up to, during, and after the shooting and the pursuit and the crash,” a release states.

Police said no officer used a firearm during this incident, and that there were no injuries to any officers. “This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers we face in our line of duty,” said Chief Mike Brown.

This crash marks the 16th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023, as well as the second time SLCPD has invoked the OICI protocol in 2023.

The three officers involved in the pursuit will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure.

SLCPD detectives and crime lab technicians responded to the scene. There are reportedly multiple investigations underway related to this incident. As those investigations move forward, additional information may develop that could result in some of this information “becoming out of date,” SLCPD said in the release.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.