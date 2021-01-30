‘She was scared’, Carbon County Officers place charges on a Dollar Tree employee after allegedly issuing a fake bomb threat, Saturday

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say a woman is now under lock and key after allegedly issuing a fake bomb threat at a Carbon County Dollar Tree, a year ago.

On January 30, Carbon County Officers have placed charges on 42-year-old Amy Katherine Ludlow after she knowingly informed law enforcement of a false bomb threat out of Carbon County on November 12, 2020.

According to court documents, on November 12, Ludlow, a Dollar Tree employee at the time, placed a call with Carbon County dispatch reporting that a hispanic man had just called the store and informed her that he had placed a bomb inside the building.

The report then goes on to share that as officers became aware of this claim, they rushed to scene and evacuated all surrounding buildings.

“Multiple departments evacuated the surrounding businesses, including Lin’s Fresh Market, Origin Fusion Grill, and Taco Time,” informs Carbon County officers. “The building was then checked for any identifiable weapons…but none were found.”

The Utah County Bomb Squad Canine Detection Unit was also called down and arrived approximately two hours later, according to a probable cause statement.

“The building was cleared and no devices or explosives were located,” adds the Carbon County Police Department.

According to court documents, when a Carbon County Officer approached Ludlow, she stated that the individual who called the store was upset for not getting hired and in response placed a bomb inside the building.

With this information officers then contacted the store manager and realized Ludlow’s story did not align appropriately.

“In looking at the Defendant’s text messages on her cellphone and the time she called Price Dispatch, there is an eleven minute delay,” reads the probable cause statement. “There were also inconsistent statements provided by the Defendant to different agencies about when the call was received. When Sergeant Robertson asked to see the number that called on Dollar Tree’s phone, Defendant started fumbling with the phone stating that she was having a difficult time retrieving the call history and that all calls appear on the caller ID as either ‘Private’ or ‘No Caller ID.’”

Upon further investigation, officers then discovered Ludlow had lied about the Hispanic male and was under the belief that the Dollar Tree was actually going to be robbed by another employee’s group of friends, officers say.

“She claimed she did not tell law enforcement about this while on scene because she was scared,” add authorities.

According to court documents, Amy Katherine Ludlow now faces one count of making a false alarm, a second-degree felony, a second count for emergency reporting abuse weapon of mass destruction, also a second-degree felony, a third count for a false written statement, a Class B misdemeanor, and a fourth count for providing an officer with false information, also a Class B misdemeanor.