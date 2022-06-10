SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking two women while aggressively following and harassing them at the University of Utah on Thursday.

U of U says the suspect, Anietie Umoren, 40, is also a registered sex offender and has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Campus officials say the incident happened on June 9 around 9 a.m. when two women reported Umoren following them to a campus library. The victims say they have seen and interacted with the suspect several times on campus before, starting around May 31.

Authorities say Umoren has been known to use different names and avoids disclosing his real age.

Officials say Umoren’s arrest warrants stem from his previous refusal to comply with Utah’s sex offender law. Umoren has been arrested on charges of stalking and trespassing.

The university has now issued a “no trespass directive” banning Umoren from returning to the U of U campus. School officials say they are currently in the process of pursuing a permanent “campus ban.”

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact University

Police at (801) 585-2677.

U of U offers these crime prevention and safety tips to keep in mind:

Perpetrators of interpersonal violence can be from any race, class, or creed.

Interpersonal violence crimes are often committed by someone known to the person being victimized

If you or someone you know is a victim of interpersonal violence, call the LINK line at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visit the Center for Excellence in Women’s Health website.

Consent is required for all sexual interactions. Consent cannot be granted if a person is under the influence of alcohol, coerced, or under duress or force. If you are unsure if a person wants to engage in sexual behavior, DO NOT DO IT.

Coercion includes “wearing a person down” until they say yes. This is not consent.

The vast majority of sexual assault occurs between two people who know each other. Usually, victims of sexual assault know, and sometimes trust, the person who hurt them.

If you notice one of your friends ignoring another person’s boundaries, remove your friend from the situation and tell them their behavior is not OK.

If you’re meeting someone new, let others know when and where you’re meeting and plan to meet in a public setting. Trust your gut if anything feels off.

Use the U’s SafeRide program or a courtesy escort (main campus: 801-585-2677; University Hospital: 801-581-2294) to get around campus.

or a courtesy escort (main campus: 801-585-2677; University Hospital: 801-581-2294) to get around campus. Let a family or friends know when you’re going somewhere and your estimated time of arrival or return. This allows them to notify police as quickly as possible if there’s an issue.

If you feel uneasy, leave the area. Go to a safe location and notify University Police at 801-585-2677, or in case of an emergency, dial 911.

Take care of one another and consider stopping and being present until help arrives in situations where someone may be experiencing harm. The person causing harm may stop if other people are around.

Report any suspicious activities to University Police at 801-585-2677. Be prepared to provide as many details as possible.

Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions, especially when walking alone. Try to avoid isolated or dark areas. Walk in groups whenever you can—there is safety in numbers.

If a person approaches you in a way that makes you uncomfortable, maintain a distance and be observant; if they are in a vehicle, get the license plate number, make, model, color, and any additional identifiers, such as damage to the vehicle and direction of flight, if possible.

Additional support and resources are available at the SafeU website, through the SafeUT app, and through the U’s Basic Needs Center.