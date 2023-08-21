ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Several shots were fired in a drive-by shooting of a home in St. George early Monday morning, according to St. George Police.

On August 21, at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the area of 2900 East 100 North Circle on a report of a drive-by shooting.

Several shots were fired toward a single home, police said, though fortunately, no one was injured.

Detectives reportedly reviewed video surveillance at the scene and found a suspect vehicle, which was previously reported stolen.

Police found the vehicle shortly after and got into a brief pursuit, “but eventually lost sight of it,” a release states. Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned and is being processed for evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 23P022066.

No further information is available at this time.