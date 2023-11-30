CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of three suspects who broke into a Cedar City retailer and stole a “large amount” of guns.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Cedar City Police Department said three men broke into a federally licensed firearm retailer near 700 South and Main Street just before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Surveillance video shows the three men, wearing black hoodies, blue jeans and masks with guns strapped to their hips. In the video, the three break into display cases and shove several guns into large bags before hauling them away.

ATF said the suspects got into the store by breaking the lower half of an entry door and crawling into the store. ATF special agents and Cedar City PD responded to conduct an inventory to determine how many guns were stolen but did not disclose exactly how many were taken.

ATF said it is offering up to a $2,500 reward, which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of up to $5,000.

“This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches AFT’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers,” said ATF spokesperson Crystal McCoy.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is asked to contact ATF at (888)-283-8477 (AFT-TIPS) or the Cedar City Police Department at (435)-586-2995 and reference case number C23-04081.

Tips can also be sent to ATF online by emailing ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov, through the ATF’s website or the Reportit app.