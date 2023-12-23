SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police arrested an alleged drug dealer in possession of several types of narcotics, weapons, and paraphernalia on Friday.

Joshua Louis Friedman, 20, was arrested on charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor), unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon (class A misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor), violating the state’s firearm transaction law (third-degree felony), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (second-degree felony), altering markings on a firearm (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana or spice (class B misdemeanor).

On Dec. 22, at around 3:20 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious circumstance near 600 West North Temple. SLCPD officers responded to Friedman’s apartment and asked him to come out. He reportedly complied and walked out with a firearm holster in his front waistband.

Once Friedman was taken into custody, officers did a safety sweep of his apartment and found drugs, a scale, several needles, and baggies. Friedman told police that he had used methamphetamine 24 hours prior.

He allegedly told police he had “at least seven” types of drugs in his apartment, including “methamphetamine, LSD, GHB ‘date rape drug,’ Xanax, Marijuana, Dexedrine, and Adderall,” according to a statement of probable cause.

Friedman also told police he had his gun in his apartment, along with two loaded magazines.

After obtaining a warrant, police searched Friedman’s residence and seized “a firearm, several axes, swords, knives, bongs, glass pipes, tin foil, used needles, loaded needles, several Xanax bars, several magazines with ammunition, a scale, several baggies, marijuana, a tray with white powder, several crystal rocks, different types of pills in different packages, and several pill bottles,” according to the statement.

Friedman allegedly told police he had no plans of getting any sort of financial gain from distributing his drugs, and that he wanted to get rid of the drugs by giving them to other drug users.

Friedman was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.