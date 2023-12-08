SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a shooting that took place at a house party in October that injured a 20-year-old man.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, police say they safely took into custody Rene Chacon, 19, and booked him into the Salt Lake County Jail. He faces a single count of obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to detectives during their investigation.

According to SLCPD, Chacon attended the large house party near 900 South and Edison Street on Oct. 8. During the party, a fight allegedly broke out, leading to the 20-year-old shooting victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Chacon and Andre Ruiz, a 19-year-old suspected of shooting the victim, allegedly fled the scene after the incident. During an initial interview, Chacon allegedly denied seeing Ruiz shoot the victim.

After Ruiz was safely taken into custody last week, police say they learned Chacon may have lied during the interview and interviewed him again. Chacon allegedly admitted to knowing Ruiz had shot the victim and driving Ruiz away.

Both Chacon and Ruiz are currently being held without bail, pending a preliminary hearing.