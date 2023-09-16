SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 31-year-old man was tased and arrested after threatening people with a large drill bit on Friday, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, police received a call regarding a man, identified as Maxwell Cowan, threatening several people near 1500 South 500 West, according to a release.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Cowan in a parking lot “holding a large, sharp-tipped object, later identified as a drill bit,” the release states. Police said there were also several community members in the parking lot.

When officers ordered to Cowan to drop the weapon, Cowan reportedly started running toward people in the parking lot. “Cowan posed an immediate threat to community members,” SLCPD stated.

Police used a taser to stop Cowan and prevent him from injuring a community member. After being taken into custody, Cowan was brought to the hospital for minor injuries.

Cowan was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of public intoxication, making threats of violence, threatening others using a dangerous weapon, failing to stop at the command of a police officer, failure to identify, six counts of failure to register as a sex offender, and being in possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

No further information is available at this time.