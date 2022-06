SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a woman in connection to a credit card theft.

Sandy Police say the female suspect is accused of using a credit card belonging to a robbery victim.

Her image was captured on surveillance camera footage. She was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored sunglasses and has dark-colored hair.

Her vehicle is described as a black BMW SUV.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this woman to contact authorities at (801) 799-3000.