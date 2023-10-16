SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police say a Salt Lake County woman allegedly driving a stolen car fled from officers, driving in wrong-way traffic on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Dallas Marie Hall, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and is facing second-degree felony charges of receiving a stolen vehicle and assault on a peace officer, a third-degree felony charge of failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and failure to remain at an accident involving injury.

A Unified Police Department officer reported performing “proactive patrol” in the area of 7100 South and Union Park Avenue when he noticed a car matching the description of one being reported as stolen. The officer followed the car in an unmarked vehicle to a Sandy apartment complex where he and several other officers attempted a “high-risk traffic stop.”

“As officers were converging, the driver, identified as Dallas Hall, placed the vehicle in drive,” police report in the probable cause affidavit. “[Hall] accelerated the vehicle, striking a marked Unified Police vehicle head-on.”

Unified Police officers reportedly pursued Hall north on 1300 East before she allegedly swerved into southbound lanes. Officers promptly terminated their pursuit in the interest of safety.

Shortly after, officers were notified Hall’s car had been struck by a “bystander vehicle” in the area of 7100 South and Union Park Avenue. As police arrived, they said Hall was allegedly attempting to leave the scene.

Hall was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for care. Police did not disclose the extent of her injuries or if the other driver suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Hall reportedly declined to answer police questions.