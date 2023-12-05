SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two brothers have been accused of chasing down one of their neighbors and shooting him in Salt Lake City on Monday evening, Dec. 4.

Carlos Navarro and Raul Navarro, both 27, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and face felony charges of aggravated arson and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, one of the twin brothers was chasing a car being driven by their neighbor with a bat around 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. Meanwhile, the other brother hopped into an SUV and followed behind.

Once the first brother was also in the SUV, the two allegedly chased the victim for “several blocks” while shooting.

The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a bullet ricochet from the shooting. Paramedics were able to treat him on the scene and he was not taken to the hospital.

Through their investigation, police say they found bullet holes in the back of the victim’s car, indicating at least three shots were found. Bullet fragments were also reportedly located in the victim’s car.

Police safely took both Navarro brothers into custody with the help of an SLCPD SWAT team. A court-authorized search of their home allegedly uncovered two guns, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.