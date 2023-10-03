SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man who police say is on parole is facing first-degree felony charges after he allegedly robbed a downtown Subway on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Jakob Edward Grogan, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and is facing a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping charge, and a second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person charge.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Grogan entered the Subway and began asking the employee about the food, their age, the store, and whether or not the employee was by themselves. Soon after, Grogan allegedly told the employee to give him the cash inside the register and the safe behind the counter.

The employee initially refused but Grogan allegedly threatened them with a “32” on his hip, according to the booking affidavit. Police said Grogan could be heard on surveillance footage during the alleged robbery asking the employee, “Do I have to rob you?”

“After [Grogan] receives the currency from both the safe and register, he instructs the victim to go to the back of the business, where he takes an Apple iPad and leaves the restaurant,” police reported in the affidavit.

Police reportedly used the surveillance footage as well as information from a corrections officer to confirm Grogan’s identity.

Grogan was detained by SLCPD on Monday, Oct. 2, and allegedly admitted to taking the money but said he didn’t use force “as the [employee] had just given him the money.” Police said Grogan was taken into custody without any further incident.