SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The manager of a Salt Lake City motel has been accused of sexually extorting a guest after she was locked out of her room earlier this year.

Carlos Jesus Ramos, 31, was charged in the Third District Court with one first-degree felony count of forcible sodomy and one third-degree felony count of sexual extortion, according to charging documents.

Court documents claim that a woman staying at a motel in Salt Lake City in February attempted to enter a room that she had paid for, but found she was locked out. After the key didn’t work, she went looking for a hotel employee for help. Ramos, who was on shift that night allegedly told the woman the system had listed to kick her out, due to her dog.

“Ramos told [the woman] if she ‘took care’ of him, he would not kick her out,” Court documents said. “[The woman] asked if there were any other options and Ramo said no, unless she wanted to pack up her things.”

According to the charging documents, Ramos let the woman into the room and waited outside for a moment. The woman reportedly set up her phone to record in the room before letting Ramos into the room. The woman let Ramos into the room and confirmed with him that she could stay in the room if she performed a sex act on him. She later provided the recording to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“[Ramos] is a manager at the motel and has access to and control of several individuals, many of them vulnerable young women,” charging documents state. “[Ramos] has demonstrated he preys upon the vulnerabilities of the guests at the motel. [He] poses a threat to anyone who stays at the motel where he works.”