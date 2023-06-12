Salt Lake City Police are investigating a shooting in downtown that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries (courtesy SLCPD)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A shooting in downtown Salt Lake City left one man with a non-life-threatening injury and another man in police custody on Sunday night, according to Salt Lake City Police Department.

Salt Lake City Police said they received a call just before 6 p.m. that provided the address of 100 South 300 East before immediately hanging up. After calling the person back numerous times with no answer, the caller told dispatchers someone had fired a gun.

According to a booking affidavit, witnesses followed the suspect, later identified as Johnny Cisco Cuevas, 30, and called the police to provide a description of who to look for. According to police, Cuevas fired three shots toward the witnesses as he fled near 250 South and 300 East to scare them off.

Police were able to find Cuevas and take him into custody. Police also found a gun after receiving video evidence allegedly showing Cuevas wiping down the gun and hiding it in a garbage can. After being detained, Cuevas declined to talk to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As officers searched the area, they learned a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right foot as a result of the initial shooting. There were no reported injuries after Cuevas allegedly shot at tailing witnesses.

Cuevas was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, facing second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. Cuevas also faces three counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm toward a person, and the class A misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice.

The victim’s identity has not been released to the public.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Officers are checking for surveillance video that may have captured the shooting. Police are also asking anyone who has not already talked with officers that may know more to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.