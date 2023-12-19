SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man who was arrested as part of a statewide sex offender operation in 2020 was found guilty by a jury and convicted late last week, Salt Lake County officials report.

Salt Lake County spokesperson Keith Chalmers said Rudolfo Jesus-Bueno Trevino, 35, was found guilty of the repeated rape, forcible sex abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor that started with the survivor was just 13 years old.

Trevino committed the crimes starting in February 2018 and continued through to late 2019, according to Chalmers. Two months after a stalking injunction had been placed on Trevino in 2020, the child’s mother caught him attempting to climb into one of their home’s second-story windows.

A jury convicted Trevino of first-degree felony rape of a child, two counts of first-degree felony rape, two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, nine counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree felony attempted burglary of a dwelling and third-degree felony stalking.

“This conviction is a testament to our office’s commitment to protect the children of Salt Lake County. Mr. Trevino is a predator and will now be held accountable for his crimes,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “We thank our prosecutors Emily Paulos and Clint Heiner for their years of work on this case. We would also like to acknowledge the work of investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies that collected the evidence that helped lead to this conviction.”

For each first-degree felony charge, Trevino faces five years to life in prison. The second-degree and third-degree felony charges carry up to 15 years and five years in prison, respectively. A special set sentencing has been scheduled for Trevino on Feb. 13, 2024.