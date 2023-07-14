SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, after police say he threatened another man by knifepoint in June.

According to charging documents, Robert Deshields, 44, approached the victim outside of a gas station with a silver box cutter on June 23. Deshields allegedly demanded money from the victim, who had given up $5.30.

Police say Deshields demanded more money from the victim, forcing him to another location where he threatened the victim further. The victim reported Deshields threaten him by saying he would “cut [his] neck as easily as he was cutting flowers nearby.”

Charging documents say Deshields continued to threaten the victim, dragging him to a nearby food bank for food.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The food bank reportedly requires people to provide their information to get food, giving the victim time to sneak away and explain the situation to staff and alert police. By the time officers had arrived, Deshields had left the bank.

Police called the victim to the police station later in June, providing six photos of the suspects. Police said the victim identified Deshields with “85% certainty” as the man who threatened him at knifepoint.

A judge issued a warrant for Deshields arrest on July 11, to be held without bail pending trial.