SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man who police say is a “substantial danger” allegedly attempted to burn down a Carl’s Jr. restaurant after the employees refused to give him free food on Tuesday.

According to a booking affidavit, Thomas John Lingle, 65, went into a Carl’s Jr. on Monday, June 12, and asked employees for free food. The employees refused, which reportedly angered Lingle, who threatened to kill the Carl’s Jr. employees before leaving the restaurant.

Lingle returned to the restaurant the next day, reportedly asking for a manager. When he was told to wait, Lingle went outside and allegedly “placed several pieces of garbage and miscellaneous other combustible materials” around the outside of the building.

The booking affidavit says Lingle then set the items on fire with a lighter in an alleged attempt to burn the building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When two employees from Carl’s Jr. went outside to see what the commotion was, Lingle allegedly threatened them further saying, “I’m going to make you suffer.”

Salt Lake City Police responded to the scene and were able to take Lingle into custody without any further reported incidents. As he was being driven away from the scene, police said Lingle told them he was “going to kill them,” referring to the two Carl’s Jr. employees.

Lingle was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, facing charges of first-degree felony aggravated arson and a Class A misdemeanor of reckless burning.