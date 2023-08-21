SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake man was taken into custody on Sunday after police say he set an RV on fire and walked away with another person’s identification.

Kevin Frank Irons, 42, faces charges of first-degree felony aggravated arson, second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, third-degree felony unlawful possession of another person’s ID, and misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle.

According to police documents, Salt Lake City officers responded to an RV fire on Sunday afternoon near 1085 South Winding River Cove. Police say when they arrived they found the RV ablaze as well as a blue Chevrolet Blazer. Witnesses told police they had seen a man carrying several duffle bags shortly before the fire started.

Officers say they later found a man matching witnesses’ descriptions near Redwood Road carrying several duffle bags and a longboard. The owner of the RV identified two of the duffle bags as theirs, saying they were in the RV.

Police reportedly found the RV owner’s social security card and numerous other personal items in the duffel bags. A search of Irons’ backpack also allegedly uncovered other identifying documents, as well as several vehicle registrations and titles, belonging to other people.

When confronted by police, Irons allegedly uttered to officers he was “supposed to mail the documents to an ‘Agent.'” According to a police report, Irons did not disclose the identity of the “agent.”

Through their investigation, officials confirmed an accelerant was used to start the RV fire.