SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City store clerk was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of sexually abusing a customer.

Sandeep Singh, 33, is facing charges including first-degree object rape and five counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.

According to the affidavit, a customer went into a 7-Eleven in Salt Lake City, and Singh asked them if they wanted cheap beer. The victim reportedly answered yes, and Singh took them to the back room where he began to forcefully kiss them.

The victim attempted to leave the room, but Singh pulled them back from behind, the affidavit stated. Singh then continued to sexually assault the victim without their permission. According to the probable cause document, Singh let the victim leave when they told him they would return later.

The victim later reportedly told Salt Lake City police that they felt scared and helpless.

When questioned by police, Singh initially said nothing had happened between the two, the affidavit stated. He later allegedly told officers it was the victim who kissed him forcefully and touched him in an inappropriate manner.

Singh has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail with a $25,000 bail.