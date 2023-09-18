SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — New information has been released on the suspect of a shooting outside of a Salt Lake City club on Sunday.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to a shooting on the 1200 East block of 3300 South. Officers arrived on scene and found one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release. The individual was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Police said the officers at the scene “received very little cooperation from people involved.”

Salt Lake City Police later identified the alleged shooter as Santana James Percival, 32. He was arrested Sunday on aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury (second-degree felony), felony discharge of firearm (first-degree felony), and murder (first-degree felony).

According to the affidavit, SLCPD officers responded to the scene outside of a club to find a victim who had been shot one time in the shoulder. Police said they also found a bullet casing on the ground.

The bullet reportedly struck the victim in his shoulder, went through, and hit him in his neck, “narrowly missing vital arteries.” The victim claimed that the incident stemmed from an altercation that had taken place in the weeks prior.

Upon reviewing security footage, police found that Percival exited the club and waited at the exit of the parking lot with a black backpack. Police said he is seen standing outside of the club with his hand inside the backpack for “several minutes” before the victim left the club.

The affidavit states that Percival “appeared to be readily waiting for the victim” to leave the club. Police said the after exiting the club, the victim walked toward Percival, where the two then exchanged words.

“[Percival] then removes his hand from the backpack and fires one round at the victim, who

falls to the ground. [Percival] then runs westbound on 3300 S on foot.” the affidavit states.

Police said Percival is a documented gang member with a violent history. “[Percival] has shown a willingness to cause serious injury or possible death regardless of consequences,” the affidavit states.

No further information is available at this time.