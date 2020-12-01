Salt Lake City PD seek homicide suspect, asks for public’s help

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help related to a suspicious death, now being ruled a homicide.

Officers arrived at a field near S. Redwood Road at 1:58 a.m. on November 24, for reports of a suspicious death. Detectives also responded and spoke with witnesses in the area for any evidence.

The deceased individual has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Paul Furbush.

According to police, it is believed Furbush was experiencing homelessness and was staying in the field with other individuals.

SLCPD has released images related to the homicide, introducing a possible person of interest.

Authorities describe the suspect as wearing dark clothing, and pushing a bike with a child carrier trailer attached. The trailer contained a grey and red tent and a blue tarp.

Police say, the man was last seen on Monday, November 23 at approximately 5:15 p.m walking south on Redwood Road, then east on California Avenue.

SLCPD would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this case. You’re asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case # 20-211046.

