SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City resident was sentenced after pleading guilty to using cloned credit cards to make over $200,000 worth of purchases in gasoline and other items.

Yofre Napoleon Almonte, 49, was ordered to three years in federal prison and pay roughly $200,000 in restitution, “jointly and severally with his co-defendants” by a United States District Court Judge. Almonte was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In a gas skimming scheme that took place in Utah and Idaho, Almonte and his co-defendants used a Bluetooth wireless device that was installed on the motherboard of the internal computer that controls ATMs and gas pumps to defraud gas station customers. Almonte would use a wireless Bluetooth connection to download all the credit card information stored on a victim’s device.

After stealing the information, Almonte and his co-defendants would create cloned credit cards and use those cards to fraudulently purchase gasoline and other items.

Officials say Almonte’s method of skimming cards is unlike traditional skimming operations. Typically, credit card skimming uses an “overlay” type of molding placed on top of ATM or gas pumps that read cards when swiped.