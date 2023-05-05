Police found a window shattered by a gunshot at the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse in Salt Lake City on April 30. (Anneka Johns, ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man has been indicted in federal court for allegedly firing a gun outside of the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse on Sunday, April 30.

Sione Pouha, also known as “C Roc” and “Chub Roc,” 40, currently a felon, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition on Friday, May 5.

According to court documents, Pouha was allegedly caught on video surveillance walking outside the courthouse behind a group of people at about 4:30 a.m. He then reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting.

Right after that, Pouha fled the scene and was apprehended by Salt Lake City Police near 600 South Main St. During the investigation, officers found several .45 caliber casings at the scene and recovered a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, which had allegedly been reported stolen to Unified Police in 2021.

The case is being investigated by an FBI Task Force Officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.