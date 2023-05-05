SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City Council member has been accused of driving under the influence on Wednesday, May 3.

Court documents show that Amy Fowler, 44, was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol on one count of driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. Fowler is a Salt Lake City Council member representing District 7, which is the southeast portion of Salt Lake from 2100 South to about 2900 South.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper made contact with a driver, later identified as Fowler, in Springville who had reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, May 3, according to the affidavit. The trooper noted in court documents that they could smell alcohol on Fowler’s breath.

“Her eyes were red and bloodshot and she was very emotional,” the affidavit stated.

Fowler reportedly told the authorities that another vehicle struck hers in Salt Lake, but she did not stop because she did not think they stopped either. She allegedly denied that she had been drinking but later agreed to perform a few sobriety tests.

A Preliminary Breath Test revealed a positive result for alcohol, the affidavit stated. A final breath test reportedly showed that she had a blood alcohol content level of 0.111, exceeding Utah’s legal limit of 0.05.

The Salt Lake City Council has released the following statement in response to the incident:

The Salt Lake City Council is aware of a traffic incident involving Council Member Amy Fowler in Salt Lake County on May 3. This matter will be addressed outside of Salt Lake City’s jurisdiction and we are committed to remaining transparent as more pertinent information is made available.

Fowler has posted bail at the Utah County Jail following her arrest.