ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Three road rage incidents involving guns happened in Utah over the last 24 hours.

The first incident took place on southbound I-15 in southern Utah near Parowan. The driver of an SUV pointed a gun at a semi driver.

Sgt. Cameron Rode, with Utah Highway Patrol, said the semi made a lane change and might have cut off the SUV driver, who responded by rolling up to the semi and brandishing a handgun.

The armed driver then sped ahead, break-checked the semi, causing a crash. Officers later arrested the SUV driver on aggravated assault charges.

“Their emotions were very high and to the point where there was retaliation, and it escalated into a crash,” Roden said. “It could have been much worse.”

On Thursday morning, another incident took place on I-15 near the border of Davis and Salt Lake counties. Shots might have been fired.

The third case happened in Highland, where authorities say a driver pulled a pistol and pointed it at a motorcyclist several times.

According to Roden, these situations are avoidable. He said that if motorists encounter another driver brandishing a gun, they should call 911.

“That is a time where you are going to try and go to law enforcement,” he said. “If you are able to, go to a police station.”

If law enforcement officers aren’t an immediate option, drivers are advised go to a place where there are lots of people around.

“Hopefully, that’ll defuse the situation a bit more,” Roden said.

What you shouldn’t do is retaliate.

“It will only make things worse,” Roden said.