AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A man with a history of driving under the influence has been arrested following a crash in American Fork last Friday that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the affidavit, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on West State Road on May 12 when it crashed into the driver’s side of a truck that was about to pull onto the road. The motorcyclist was transported to American Fork Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The truck driver, later identified as Daniel Lance Foster, 51, of Riverton, was arrested on four charges including violation of an alcohol-restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor; driving under the influence, a third-degree felony; negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; and open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor.

An Intoxilyzer test reportedly showed Foster’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash as 0.217, exceeding Utah’s legal limit of 0.05. Police say Foster had been arrested and convicted of driving under the influence four times between 1992 and 2016.

Video surveillance allegedly showed the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and the truck pulling out in front of the motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle was believed to be speeding.

When interviewed, Foster admitted to drinking half of a pint of rum in the morning before work and the second half of the rum at about 2 p.m. The fatal crash reportedly occurred around 5:47 p.m.

Additionally, Foster allegedly admitted to being an alcoholic and said, “I drink every night until I black out.”