RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) — A Riverdale woman was taken into custody after allegedly killing her 2-month-old son in what police say was a “reckless indifference to human life.”

Bryce Jo Harkins, 26, was safely taken into custody and is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder.

According to court documents, police responded to a call reporting an infant not breathing on Sunday, Jan. 14. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher the “baby was gone” over and over. When first responders arrived on the scene, they said they found the 2-month-old infant dead with multiple injuries they said were consistent with aggravated child abuse.

The baby was reportedly in the care of his mother, who authorities identified as Harkins. Harkins allegedly told police her son had been crying and would not stop. Police say she admitted to striking her son with a “hard punch” to the head.

After the punch, her son began to “turn pale” and would breathe off and on before stopping breathing altogether. Harkins allegedly did not attempt to seek medical help.

Harkins allegedly admitted to backhanding her son in another incident hard enough to leave a bruise on his forehead. Police say she had slapped him as hard as she had hit him the night he died. She also allegedly admitted to throwing her son into his crib from one to two feet in height as well as pushing down on his chest when he was in the crib.

“[Harkins] stated that she knew her actions could hurt her son,” police reported in a booking affidavit. “By her actions, [Harkins] showed a reckless indifference to human life and caused the death of her son by a course of conduct which [she] is a major participant in the commission of aggravated child abuse.”