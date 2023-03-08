ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) — District Judge issued an order Tuesday that outlines courtroom conduct for those who plan on attending the trial.

Lori Daybell’s trial will be live-streamed to a room in the Madison County Courthouse. The public will be able to watch, but they must follow the rules set by the Judge.

If attendees want to attend the trial in person, they may attend at the Ada County Courthouse. There will be additional seating overflow in a room nearby. Seating for the defendant’s family, and victim’s family, as well as courtroom staff, will be reserved and set aside.

All viewers in both Madison and Ada Counties will have to follow courtroom orders, including the following:

Attendees will go through security, and handbags, backpacks, and other items will be subject to inspection.

Cell phones and other electronic devices must be off or in silent mode.

There will be no recording, photographing, or streaming from the courtroom.

Seating is on a first-come basis through the online reservation system. Reservations may be made the business day before each trial date.

Attendees can not wear buttons or items that display messages.

“Any person violating the terms of any portion of this order may be removed (temporarily and/or permanently excluded) and any recordings or images violating the order may be seized and/or deleted. In addition, the person in violation may be charged with contempt pursuant

to Idaho Code Section 18-180.”

Daybell is being tried with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 6, and Tylee Ryan, 16, along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

You can read the Madison County Courtroom Conduct Order here and the Ada County Courtroom Conduct Order here.