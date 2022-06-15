MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after being caught attempting to steal two vehicles from a car dealership in Murray.

Murray Police say the suspect is James Thomas Carey, 49.

Police say Carey allegedly entered the Tim Dahle Nissan dealership in Murray and tried to steal a car. Officials say the owner noticed Carey mid-theft and confronted him.

At that point, police say Carey entered the car and drove off while the owner was still hanging on to the outside of the vehicle.

Arrest documents say at one point, Carey abandoned the stolen car and spotted another running vehicle. Police say Carey ran over to the car, hopped inside and drove away, trying to steal it as well.

After police successfully apprehended Carey, he admitted to knowingly trying to steal both vehicles at the time.

Upon investigating, authorities say Carey was released from prison recently on May 4, 2022, and absconded from a federal probation house only a few days ago.

“The current offense is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge,” arrest documents say.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.