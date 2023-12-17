UPDATE, 5:30 P.M.: Students and faculty at Bonneville Elementary School responded to an incident of hate speech with a different message Sunday afternoon — love and compassion.

“This is our community. We don’t tolerate hate,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown stated on X. “When there’s a hate crime in our city, we unite, we grow stronger, and we stand up to bigotry and evilness. I’m proud to see Salt Lakers of all ages covering Bonneville Elementary with love & compassion.”

Courtesy of SLCPD Chief Mike Brown

Courtesy of SLCPD Chief Mike Brown

Courtesy of SLCPD Chief Mike Brown

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hate speech was found spray-painted at Salt Lake City’s Bonneville Elementary School Sunday, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Dec. 17, at around 11:20 a.m., a community member reported finding hate speech spray-painted on the property of Bonneville Elementary, located at 1145 South 1900 East.

Police responded to the scene and found “several instances” of hate speech sprayed in red and purple paint, as well as written in white chalk.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

“The criminal mischief included racist, homophobic, and antisemitic hate speech. Additionally, officers found hate speech directed at people living with physical disabilities,” a release states.

Officers are reportedly working with the school district to review surveillance footage from the school. Because the suspect(s) used hate speech “during and in the furtherance of the criminal mischief,” police said this case is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Police said the crime is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

“Community members living around the school are asked to check their home security systems to see if they recorded any suspicious activity occurring,” SLCPD stated in the release. “Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-282047.”

The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community. If you are the survivor of a hate crime or witness a hate crime, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities so the case can be investigated, and support and resources offered.

