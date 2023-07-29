PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A woman is facing felony charges after reportedly strangling a relative and biting off a chunk of their ear, according to the Provo Police Department.

Rebecca Rae Nelson, 42, is facing charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; mayhem, a second-degree felony; and damage/interrupt communication device, a class B misdemeanor.

On Friday, July 28, Nelson reportedly knocked and was let into a relative’s home. Police said she told one relative, “I’m going to kill you,” and bit their ear, tearing a chunk of skin off, according to the probable cause statement.

A different relative reportedly called police to report it and stayed on an open line. According to police, that relative was trying to give their address but was interrupted by Nelson saying, “Please don’t make me,” trying to take the phone away, and saying she was trying to stop something, according to court documents.

When police arrived, they reportedly found the victim with an ear injury severe enough to be holding part of their ear in their hand, according to the affidavit. That victim reportedly told officers Nelson had also strangled them, using both hands on their neck, according to the probable cause statement.

The victims reportedly told officers they were “fearful for their safety,” believing Nelson was capable of killing.

This is not Nelson’s first time facing felony charges.

Earlier this month, she faced a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. In 2022, she faced a second-degree felony charge of attempted theft, according to court documents.

Nelson was booked into Utah County Jail on the charges previously stated.