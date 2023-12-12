PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man is in custody after smashing the windows of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Provo Temple Tuesday afternoon, according to Provo Police.

On Dec. 12, shortly after 3:30 p.m., police received a report that a man, identified as Weston Huff, 30, had smashed windows of the Provo Temple using a hammer.

Police said Huff then fled the temple, located at 2200 Temple Hill Drive, in a vehicle.

Upon looking at camera footage of the incident provided by staff, officers were reportedly able to get a partial license plate number, as well as a description of the vehicle.

Police then tracked down the vehicle, and arrested Huff shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Huff was booked into the Utah County Jail on third-degree felony property damage/destruction.

No further information is available at this time.