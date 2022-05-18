OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Provo man has been arrested again after allegedly enticing a minor to engage in sexual acts.

Orem City Police Department has identified the suspect as Tyler Austin Erickson, 23.

Police say Erickson communicated with a girl he believed to be 16-years-old online and through text messaging.

During their correspondence, police say Erickson expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with the girl. Authorities say he also sent the girl illicit images of himself.

While arranging to meet up with the victim, Erickson was arrested by police. Authorities say the man was found with two condoms in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Erickson was already on probation for charges involving the aggravated sexual offense of a child at the time of the arrest.

He was arrested on multiple charges including enticing a minor, dealing in harmful materials to a minor and attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old.

Erickson was previously arrested in January 2020 for engaging in sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl.

In that incident, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Erickson met the young girl on a dating site and communicated with her through Snapchat and text messaging to arrange a meeting.

Arrest documents say Erickson and the victim arranged to meet in a shed that belonged to the victim’s grandmother. The two were eventually discovered by the victim’s grandmother.

Police say Erickson was aware of the girl’s age before meeting her, adding “he knew what he was doing was wrong but still decided to go and meet the Juvenile with intents to have sex.”

Erickson also told officers he and the victim discussed the idea of having a baby together.

The suspect was arrested on four counts including aggravated sexual abuse of a child, enticing a minor by internet or text, lewdness involving a child and more.