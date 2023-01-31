TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds near a Taylorsville apartment overnight.

Taylorsville Police Department Sgt. Jeff Smith told ABC4 they began receiving multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The calls included shots fired and a car crash in the area of 4500 South and Atherton Drive in Taylorsville.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead with gunshot wounds in a crashed car near the Atherton Park Apartments. Police estimate the victims are in their 20s.

The suspect is still at large but police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Sgt. Smith said detectives are still actively working on the investigation, including victim identification and notifying family.

If anyone has any information that could help lead police to a suspect, they are asked to called the Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000.

No additional details have been provided at this time.