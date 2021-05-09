POLICE: Suspect fires gun at Taylorsville woman, flees

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that took place on May 7.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police tells ABC4 officers were dispatched to 1587 west and 4270 south, for reports of a shots fired around 7:20 p.m.

As Unified Police officers arrived on scene, a Taylorsville woman with a gunshot wound to the chest was discovered. She was then immediately rushed to an area hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.

According to the department, the woman’s injury was a product of a drive-by shooting.

Cutler tells ABC4 the alleged suspect remains at large. Cutler adds that the suspect was also last seen driving a spray-painted black vehicle.

Officers say a motive for the attack has yet to be determined.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.