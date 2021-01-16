Police search for suspects caught in alleged Salt Lake City theft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are currently on the lookout for suspects allegedly associated with a theft out of Salt Lake City.

On January 15, Unified Police officers ask the public to further assist in identifying and locating two suspects involved in the theft of a Red Honda TRX ATV with a salt spreader and a Honda snowblower.

“Friends, we need your help,” writes the department. “On January 4th a male suspect scoped out a Honda TRX ATV with a snowplow and a Honda snowblower that were chained up behind a fence in the Millrock Commercial Complex (6110 S. Millrock Dr.) in Holladay.”

According to officials, after scoping out the area and the suspect then returned two days later and made further note of security camera placements and additional exit routes.

“The second time the male came by, on January 6th, he brought his kids along for the ride. He walks around the parking garage and points out the security cameras and routes of egress to the older child,” they share.

Officers go on to include that after the alleged suspect gathered comprehensive intel, a female suspect then allegedly approached the site, spray painted the security camera, cut the locks, and stole the Red Honda TRX ATV with a salt spreader and Honda snowblower.

“On January 9th the female suspect returned, driving the same truck. She spray painted the camera, cut the lock, and stole the ATV and snow blower,” the department adds.

According to officials, the duo was last seen driving a 2019-2021 charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 with a lift kit. Their vehicle then contains a handicap mirror hanger and a temp tag in the rear window with two car seats in the back. It is believed by officials that their vehicle was also spotted towing a small, single axle trailer, with a blue tarp over it after the theft.

Authorities say the male suspect is a caucasian male, probably aging between his early 30s to mid 40s.

If you have any information on who these people may be, call 801-743-7000 and reference case number 21-3780.